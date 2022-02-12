TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

TXZ211-122200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

50 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ237-122200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph early in

the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ196-122200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. A chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph late

becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ195-122200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing

to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ214-122200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s

inland...in the lower 60s coast. Inland, north winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Winds northeast

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning.

Coast, north winds 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Inland, north winds 10 to 20 mph.

Coast, north winds 20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph in the evening

decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...around

40 coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s inland...in the lower 60s

coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ210-122200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph early in the morning increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ227-122200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming north increasing to 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ238-122200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph early in

the morning becoming north increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ198-122200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing

to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A 60 percent chance of

showers until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ213-122200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph early in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ163-122200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Showers

likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the morning, then decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ235-122200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60. East winds

around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the morning, then increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ200-122200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

early in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ176-122200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph late becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers until late afternoon,

then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ236-122200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, then

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ199-122200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ179-122200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ178-122200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

A chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ164-122200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers late, then a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing

to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ177-122200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers late, then a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. A chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ212-122200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A 60 percent chance of

showers until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ197-122200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog late. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north

increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late

increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A 60 percent chance of

showers until late afternoon, then a 60 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ226-122200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming north increasing to 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Much

colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ300-122200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late.

A chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph early in

the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ313-122200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late. A

chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph early in

the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

40 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and

overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ338-122200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance

of showers late. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around

60. Inland, northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Coast, east

winds around 5 mph becoming north increasing to 25 to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the

lower 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ337-122200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late,

then a 50 percent chance until late afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

40 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ336-122200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, then

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ335-122200-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph late becoming north increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, then

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ436-122200-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming north

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

morning, then increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance

in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ437-122200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

late, then a 50 percent chance until late afternoon. Very windy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after

midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ438-122200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph becoming north increasing to 25 to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 40 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ439-122200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

312 AM CST Sat Feb 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

A slight chance of showers late. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very

windy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph early in the morning becoming north increasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and overnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

