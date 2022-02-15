TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

_____

924 FPUS54 KHGX 150913

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 150912

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

TXZ211-152200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph early

in the morning becoming south increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ237-152200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ196-152200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south

increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ195-152200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

in the morning increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-152200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower

70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s inland...in the

upper 50s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...

in the mid 40s coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s inland...in the

lower 60s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

$$

TXZ210-152200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning becoming south

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ227-152200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ238-152200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-152200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ213-152200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ163-152200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ235-152200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-152200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

West winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ176-152200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows

around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-152200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Warmer. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ199-152200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ179-152200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms

likely late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ178-152200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ164-152200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ177-152200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the late evening and early morning. Showers likely and a chance

of thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ212-152200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph early in the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ197-152200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning becoming south

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

early afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-152200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph early in the morning becoming south

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-152200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-152200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-152200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ337-152200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-152200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-152200-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-152200-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-152200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-152200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around

70. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ439-152200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

312 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather