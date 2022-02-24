TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022 _____ 307 FPUS54 KHGX 240744 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 240743 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 TXZ211-241000- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers... possibly mixed with freezing rain. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ237-241000- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ196-241000- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ195-241000- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers...possibly mixed with freezing rain early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ214-241000- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s inland... in the upper 50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland... around 50 coast. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. $$ TXZ210-241000- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers... possibly mixed with freezing rain. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance late. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ227-241000- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ238-241000- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ198-241000- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and freezing rain. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of light freezing rain late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance late. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ213-241000- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ163-241000- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers... possibly mixed with freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers until late night, then a 60 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ235-241000- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ200-241000- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 40. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ176-241000- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ236-241000- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 40 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ199-241000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ179-241000- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 70 percent chance of showers until late afternoon, then a 70 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ178-241000- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 50 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon, then showers likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ164-241000- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of light freezing rain late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ177-241000- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers... possibly mixed with freezing rain. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of light freezing rain late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 60 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ212-241000- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers... possibly mixed with freezing rain after midnight, then a 40 percent chance of showers late. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ197-241000- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and freezing rain. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of light freezing rain late. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and light freezing rain early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 60 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ226-241000- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ300-241000- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ313-241000- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ338-241000- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. A chance of showers late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 inland...in the lower 50s coast. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ337-241000- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ336-241000- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. A chance of showers late. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ335-241000- Coastal Jackson- 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ436-241000- Matagorda Islands- 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ437-241000- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ438-241000- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ439-241000- Bolivar Peninsula- 143 AM CST Thu Feb 24 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Areas of fog. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely in the late evening and overnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather