TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

Austin-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Inland Brazoria-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Brazos-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Burleson-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Chambers-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Colorado-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Fort Bend-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Inland Galveston-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Grimes-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Inland Harris-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Houston-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

Inland Jackson-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Northern Liberty-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Madison-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Inland Matagorda-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Montgomery-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Polk-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

San Jacinto-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Trinity-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Walker-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Waller-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Washington-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Wharton-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Southern Liberty-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Coastal Harris-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

Coastal Galveston-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Coastal Brazoria-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Coastal Matagorda-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Coastal Jackson-

Coastal Jackson-

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Matagorda Islands-

Matagorda Islands-

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

Brazoria Islands-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Galveston Island-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bolivar Peninsula-

Bolivar Peninsula-

437 AM CST Tue Mar 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

