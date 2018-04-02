TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1012 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

TXZ180-022215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

1012 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ201-022215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

1012 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ215-022215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

1012 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and occasional thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ216-022215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

1012 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and occasional thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ259-022215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

1012 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ260-022215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

1012 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ261-022215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

1012 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ262-022215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

1012 AM CDT Mon Apr 2 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

