TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Updated 11:13 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
TXZ180-141015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles through the day.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ201-141015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
TXZ215-141015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper
70s.
TXZ216-141015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper
70s.
TXZ259-141015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ260-141015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ261-141015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
TXZ262-141015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
