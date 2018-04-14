TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles through the day.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper

70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper

70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

324 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles. Lows

around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of sprinkles. Highs in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

