TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

349 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

349 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles through the day.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

349 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

349 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

349 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

349 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

349 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

349 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

349 PM CDT Sat Apr 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

