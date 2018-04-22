TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018

_____

641 FPUS54 KLCH 221951

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

TXZ180-231015-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ201-231015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ215-231015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ216-231015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ259-231015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ260-231015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ261-231015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ262-231015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

05

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast