TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Updated 3:58 pm, Sunday, April 22, 2018
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 22, 2018
_____
641 FPUS54 KLCH 221951
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
TXZ180-231015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ201-231015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ215-231015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ216-231015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ259-231015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ260-231015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ261-231015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ262-231015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
251 PM CDT Sun Apr 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
05
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast