TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 12, 2018

_____

454 FPUS54 KLCH 130230

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

TXZ180-131015-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ201-131015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ215-131015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ216-131015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ259-131015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ260-131015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ261-131015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ262-131015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

