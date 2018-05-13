TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Updated 10:33 pm, Saturday, May 12, 2018
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 12, 2018
_____
454 FPUS54 KLCH 130230
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
TXZ180-131015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ201-131015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ215-131015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ216-131015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ259-131015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ260-131015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ261-131015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ262-131015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
930 PM CDT Sat May 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
66
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather