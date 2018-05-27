TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 26, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

835 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

835 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

835 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

835 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the evening, then slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

835 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the evening, then slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

835 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

835 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

835 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

835 PM CDT Sat May 26 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

