TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Published 5:08 am, Monday, June 11, 2018
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018
_____
639 FPUS54 KLCH 110902
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
402 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
TXZ180-112230-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
402 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ201-112230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
402 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ215-112230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
402 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ216-112230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
402 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ259-112230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
402 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ260-112230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
402 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ261-112230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
402 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ262-112230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
402 AM CDT Mon Jun 11 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
24
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather