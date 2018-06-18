TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

_____

831 FPUS54 KLCH 182019

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

TXZ180-191015-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ201-191015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ215-191015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ216-191015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ259-191015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ260-191015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ261-191015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ262-191015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

23

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather