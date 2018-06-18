TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Updated 4:24 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
831 FPUS54 KLCH 182019
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
TXZ180-191015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ201-191015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ215-191015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ216-191015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ259-191015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ260-191015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ261-191015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ262-191015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
319 PM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
