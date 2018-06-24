TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
Published 4:53 am, Sunday, June 24, 2018
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
051 FPUS54 KLCH 240846
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
346 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
TXZ180-242230-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
346 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
TXZ201-242230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
346 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
TXZ215-242230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
346 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ216-242230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
346 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ259-242230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
346 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
TXZ260-242230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
346 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ261-242230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
346 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ262-242230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
346 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
