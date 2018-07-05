TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

300 PM CDT Thu Jul 5 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

