TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the evening, then slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the evening, then slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the evening, then slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph late in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
941 PM CDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
