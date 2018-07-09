TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

305 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

305 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

305 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

305 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

305 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

305 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

305 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

305 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds

becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

305 PM CDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds

becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

