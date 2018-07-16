TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 16, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
947 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
TXZ180-162215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
947 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat
index readings 107 to 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 107 to 112 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ201-162215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
947 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 109 to 114.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
TXZ215-162215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
947 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
TXZ216-162215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
947 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ259-162215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
947 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat
index readings 107 to 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.
TXZ260-162215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
947 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.
TXZ261-162215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
947 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ262-162215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
947 AM CDT Mon Jul 16 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
