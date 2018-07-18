TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

310 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

310 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 107 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 107 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 107 to

112.

TXZ201-182215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

310 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 110 to

115.

TXZ215-182215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

310 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 111 to

116.

TXZ216-182215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

310 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 108 to

113.

TXZ259-182215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

310 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 107 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 107 to

112.

TXZ260-182215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

310 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 106 to

111.

TXZ261-182215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

310 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings 106 to 111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 109 to

114.

TXZ262-182215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

310 AM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings 108 to

113.

