TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018
_____
175 FPUS54 KLCH 290856
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
TXZ180-292215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ201-292215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ215-292215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 105 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ216-292215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ259-292215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ260-292215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ261-292215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ262-292215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
356 AM CDT Sun Jul 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
24
_____
