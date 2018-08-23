TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018
219 FPUS54 KLCH 230917
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
417 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
TXZ180-232230-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
417 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ201-232230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
417 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ215-232230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
417 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ216-232230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
417 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ259-232230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
417 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ260-232230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
417 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ261-232230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
417 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ262-232230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
417 AM CDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
