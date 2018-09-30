TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
_____
988 FPUS54 KLCH 300900
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
400 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
TXZ180-302215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
400 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 70. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ201-302215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
400 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ215-302215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
400 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ216-302215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
400 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ259-302215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
400 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 70. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ260-302215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
400 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 70. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ261-302215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
400 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ262-302215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
400 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
08
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather