TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

1138 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

TXZ180-222215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

1138 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds up

to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ201-222215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

1138 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ215-222215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

1138 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ216-222215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

1138 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ259-222215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

1138 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ260-222215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

1138 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ261-222215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

1138 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ262-222215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

1138 AM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

