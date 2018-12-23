TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

416 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ201-232215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

416 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ215-232215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

416 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ216-232215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

416 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ259-232215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

416 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ260-232215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

416 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ261-232215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

416 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ262-232215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

416 AM CST Sun Dec 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs around 70. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

