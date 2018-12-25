TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 24, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
338 AM CST Tue Dec 25 2018
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
