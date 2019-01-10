TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
353 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
353 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
353 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
353 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
353 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
353 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
353 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
353 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
353 PM CST Thu Jan 10 2019
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
