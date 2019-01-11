TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 11, 2019

_____

374 FPUS54 KLCH 112029

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

229 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

TXZ180-121015-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

229 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ201-121015-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

229 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ215-121015-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

229 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ216-121015-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

229 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ259-121015-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

229 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ260-121015-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

229 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ261-121015-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

229 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ262-121015-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

229 PM CST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

Rua

_____

