TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

403 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

403 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

403 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

403 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

403 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

403 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

403 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

403 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

403 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

