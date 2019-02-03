TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019
_____
895 FPUS54 KLCH 030319
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
TXZ180-031015-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late
in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ201-031015-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Areas of dense
fog late in the evening, then patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ215-031015-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Areas of dense
fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas
of fog through the night. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog through the day.
Highs 70 to 76. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. A
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ216-031015-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late
in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Areas of
dense fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ259-031015-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late
in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ260-031015-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ261-031015-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late
in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Areas of
dense fog late in the evening, then patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ262-031015-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
919 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late
in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Areas of
dense fog late in the evening, then patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
26
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather