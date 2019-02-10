TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

_____

064 FPUS54 KLCH 101003

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

403 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

TXZ180-102300-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

403 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ201-102300-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

403 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ215-102300-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

403 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ216-102300-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

403 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ259-102300-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

403 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ260-102300-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

403 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ261-102300-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

403 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ262-102300-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

403 AM CST Sun Feb 10 2019

.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

66

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather