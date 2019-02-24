TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
250 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
250 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
250 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
250 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
250 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
250 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
250 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
250 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
250 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
