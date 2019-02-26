TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019

_____

614 FPUS54 KLCH 260332

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

932 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

TXZ180-261030-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

932 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ201-261030-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

932 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ215-261030-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

932 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ216-261030-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

932 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ259-261030-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

932 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ260-261030-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

932 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ261-261030-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

932 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ262-261030-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

932 PM CST Mon Feb 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

26

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather