TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019
_____
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers
in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
352 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
