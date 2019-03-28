TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
357 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
357 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
357 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
357 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
357 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
357 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
357 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
357 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
357 AM CDT Thu Mar 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
