TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019

_____

459 FPUS54 KLCH 210842

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

342 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

TXZ180-212245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

342 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ201-212245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

342 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ215-212245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

342 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ216-212245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

342 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ259-212245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

342 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ260-212245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

342 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ261-212245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

342 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ262-212245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

342 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

66

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather