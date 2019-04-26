TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

324 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

324 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

324 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

324 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

324 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

324 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

324 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

324 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

324 AM CDT Fri Apr 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

