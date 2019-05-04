TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ201-041030-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe with heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ215-041030-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ216-041030-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 80.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ259-041030-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ260-041030-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ261-041030-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ262-041030-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
316 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
