TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
103 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019
TXZ180-210615-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
103 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ201-210615-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
103 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ215-210615-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
103 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
106.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ216-210615-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
103 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around
105.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ259-210615-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
103 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Heat index
readings around 105.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ260-210615-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
103 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ261-210615-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
103 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ262-210615-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
103 AM CDT Thu Jun 20 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
