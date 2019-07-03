TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

328 AM CDT Wed Jul 3 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

328 AM CDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

328 AM CDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

328 AM CDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

328 AM CDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

328 AM CDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

328 AM CDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up

to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

328 AM CDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

328 AM CDT Wed Jul 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

