TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2019

_____

719 FPUS54 KLCH 121003

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

503 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

TXZ180-122215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

503 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ201-122215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

503 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ215-122215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

503 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings

around 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ216-122215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

503 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ259-122215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

503 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ260-122215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

503 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ261-122215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

503 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ262-122215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

503 AM CDT Fri Jul 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

Rua

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather