TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
318 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
318 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
318 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
318 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
318 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
318 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
318 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
318 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in
the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
318 AM CDT Sat Aug 10 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
