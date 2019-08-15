TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019
_____
794 FPUS54 KLCH 150826
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
TXZ180-152215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
$$
TXZ201-152215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat
index readings 107 to 112.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
$$
TXZ215-152215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up
to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers in the evening,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
$$
TXZ216-152215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat
index readings 105 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
$$
TXZ259-152215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
$$
TXZ260-152215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ261-152215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
$$
TXZ262-152215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
326 AM CDT Thu Aug 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings around 105.
$$
12
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather