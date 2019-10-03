TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

354 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

354 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

354 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

354 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

354 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

354 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

354 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

354 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

354 AM CDT Thu Oct 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

