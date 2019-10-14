TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019

_____

098 FPUS54 KLCH 140924

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

424 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

TXZ180-142215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

424 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming northwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ201-142215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

424 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ215-142215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

424 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ216-142215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

424 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ259-142215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

424 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ260-142215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

424 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ261-142215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

424 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds

becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ262-142215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

424 AM CDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

24

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather