TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019

400 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

400 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

400 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

400 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

400 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

400 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

400 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

400 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

400 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

