TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 29, 2019

_____

828 FPUS54 KLCH 300914

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

TXZ180-302315-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ201-302315-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ215-302315-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ216-302315-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ259-302315-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph with gusts to around

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ260-302315-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ261-302315-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Light winds becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ262-302315-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

414 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Light winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

66

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather