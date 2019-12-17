TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019
_____
137 FPUS54 KLCH 170930
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
330 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
TXZ180-172215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
330 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread
frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then
widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ201-172215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
330 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost through the night. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then
widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ215-172215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
330 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ216-172215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
330 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of
frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then
widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ259-172215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
330 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread
frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then
widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ260-172215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
330 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread
frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then
widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ261-172215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
330 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of
frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then
widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ262-172215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
330 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening, then areas of
frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then
widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
26
_____
