Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

405 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers in

the morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ201-312230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

405 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds becoming northeast up

to 5 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers in

the morning, then cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ215-312230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

405 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers in

the morning, then cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ216-312230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

405 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers in

the morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ259-312230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

405 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ260-312230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

405 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ261-312230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

405 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers in

the morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the morning, then chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ262-312230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

405 AM CST Tue Dec 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers in

the morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

