TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 1, 2020

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

404 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

404 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ201-022300-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

404 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ215-022300-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

404 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ216-022300-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

404 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ259-022300-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

404 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ260-022300-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

404 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ261-022300-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

404 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ262-022300-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

404 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

