Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

404 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ201-132315-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

404 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ215-132315-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

404 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ216-132315-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

404 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ259-132315-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

404 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ260-132315-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

404 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

TXZ261-132315-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

404 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ262-132315-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

404 AM CDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

