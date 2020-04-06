TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

307 AM CDT Mon Apr 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

